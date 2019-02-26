PRFC hosting Winter Carnival this weekend in Dover-Foxcroft

The Piscatquis Regional Food Center will hold it's first Winter Carnival this weekend.

It will run from 10 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon at the Piscatquis Valley Fairgrounds in Dover-Forxcroft.

It's a family fun event that will have carnival style games, snow art canvases, and something called Human Foosball.

They are customizing an area for the Foosball tournament and are hoping to get more teams to register.

It's 300 dollars for a team of 6 - the top three teams will win prizes.

For more information visit prfoodcenter.org/wintercarnival... Or you can find them on Facebook.