PCHC holds open house for new pediatric center

Penobscot Community Health Care has opened a new pediatric center in Bangor.

An open house was held Friday for the new facility for members of the public to check it out.

The new building is much larger with a kid-friendly feel.

PCHC considers the new facility a commitment to the community they serve.

"It means that we've demonstrated most importantly a strong commitment to the health and vitality of the kids in this community. We're investing in the future, we want to treat everyone who needs our services. We want to be able to address the incredible need in the community for expanded adolescent mental health services," said Lori Dwyer, President of PCHC.

PCHC is still running a fundraiser to help pay for the new building.

If you'd like more information or to make a donation, you can visit pchckids.com.