PCHC getting aid to help protect workers and patients

Penobscot County Health Care is getting aid to help protect workers and patients.

Officials say the United Way of Eastern Maine is giving them $10,000.

The money is being awarded through three grants.

$2,500 is for personal protective equipment at PCHC practices.

$7,500 goes to phone cards and phone plans for low-income individuals.

That's to help them access telehealth services through Hope House in Bangor and Seaport Community Health Center in Belfast.

Seaport will also get money for grocery gift cards for those in need.

