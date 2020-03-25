PCHC curtails non-emergency visits from patients

Penobscot Community Health Care is temporarily curtailing non-emergency visits to their locations.

PCHC will be seeing patients via telemedicine or through the telephone.

All walk-in care sites will remain open.

They ask that patients call first if they are experiencing a cough, fever, or shortness of breath so that providers can prepare.

PCHC has also paused dental visits but will remain open for emergency dental visits.

The Hope House shelter in Bangor remains open to care for the homeless community, with modified protocols and screening prior to entrance to the facility.