PCHC breaks ground on new pediatric center

Penobscot Community Health Care broke ground Monday on their new Pediatrics Center.

The facility slated to open in October more than doubles the size of the current practice.

Located on Telcom Drive off Union Street in Bangor, it will house 30 exam rooms, a larger reception and waiting room area and expanded clinical space and services.

Hospital leaders say the new building will help serve a big need in the community.

Lori Buyer, President and CEO of PCHC says, "We are frankly bursting at the seams in our current space. There are massive needs in the community for not only primary care prevention but in particular integrated primary care prevention with mental health support, social work support, wrap around services that really treats the whole child and the whole family as well."

The event also kicked off a building capital campaign which seeks to raise one million dollars in support to the project.

Anyone interested in donating to PCHC's Campaign for Kids can visit pchckids.com.