PCHC furloughs 75 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Penobscot Community Health Care which provides services across Waldo, Penobscot, and Somerset counties has laid off 75 of its approximately 800 workers, according to their CEO.

Staff say this comes as a need to limit patient and staff exposure to COVID-19.

PCHC has deployed as much of its workforce as possible to work from home, where they will be seeing patients via telemedicine or through the telephone.

We're told all furloughed workers are receiving financial support through programs that have been put in place to mitigate the impact.

All walk-in care sites will remain open.

Like all healthcare providers in this new environment, they're asking patients with flu-like symptoms to call before arriving at one of their locations.

PCHC has also paused dental visits, but will remain open for emergency dental visits.

The Hope House shelter in Bangor remains open to care for the homeless community, with modified protocols and screening prior to entrance of the facility.

