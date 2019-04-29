PB&J drive at Bangor Savings Bank begins Wednesday

A sandwich staple is again being collected at Bangor Savings branches.

The bank's annual peanut butter and jelly drive kicks off Wednesday.

All during the month of May, folks are being asked to bring in jars of pb and j to any of the bank's 58 branches.

Peanut butter is a high protein food item.

If you take a selfie when making a donation, Bangor Savings Bank will chip in an additional two jars.

This is the 8th year for the drive.

"Over the last 7 years, we've collected over 66,000 jars of peanut butter and jelly that we donate back to our local food pantries and hunger prevention programs," says Lisa Bird, Vice President and Community Outreach Manager for Bangor Savings Bank.

Additionally, each time someone uses #bsbpbj2019 during the month of May, Bangor Savings Bank will donate a jar to the drive.