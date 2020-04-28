PAWS Animal Adoption Center working to help pets and families during pandemic

People aren’t the only ones experiencing feelings of fear and uncertainty during this pandemic.​

With household routines changing and animal owners under stress, pets can also be directly impacted.

PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden has set up a pet food pantry for families with low incomes and pet boarding services for COVID-19 patients temporarily unable to care for their pets.

PAWS has also expanded its partnership with Meals on Wheels in Knox County to provide pet food to multiple families in need.

“PAWS Animal Adoption Center is here to be a resource not just to the animals that need it in crisis, but also to assist our community of pet owners,” said Shelly Butler, the facility's Executive Director.

“With the elderly, homebound, disabled individuals, they’re certainly fearful right now," added Tabitha Lowe, Development Director for PAWS. "It’s important to them to see they have this level of community support, and to know their pets are being cared for.”

For more information, check out pawsadoption.org