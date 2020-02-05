PART TWO: Local trade schools trying to attract workers

John Milligan said, "We have so many avenues for these students and that is our responsibility as educators is to not necessarily walk them through the door but to unlock the door for them for all the different avenues for their career."

Many trade employers believe young people would rather chase a bachelor's degree than look into a trade school.

But, there are still some trade schools including United Technologies Center in Bangor that have a full classroom.

Mikayla Mcmullen a student says, "More kids should be open to learning more about the trades because some people aren't interested in college and will end up getting a part-time job and it won't be as fun but the trades, there is a trade for everyone."

UTC offers many different trade programs to give kids a jump start in their careers.

Milligan says, "Heavy equipment operation, work ethic, professionalism. We try to do a little bit of everything so that way when they get to the job site they aren't wandering around. They at least know where to stand, where not to stand. How to help out with a surveyor and be productive and professional."

Mcmullen says, "It's a good opportunity to learn more about a field where it is mostly men involved and it's a fun opportunity to learn more about machinery and what goes into creating a bunch of different things around the community."

Employers are always calling UTC to find some ready-to-go workers.

Milligan says, "The amount of phone calls that we get every spring for students is incredible and the last 3 to 5 years it has just ramped up enormously."

With 12 kids in the Heavy Equipment Technology Program, many are ready for the field.

Riley Dunton a student says, "You get to operate with trucks and stuff and ever since I was a kid I wanted to do that. People don't want to get dirty, they don't want to get their hands dirty. My buddy always says dirty hands clean money."

Mcmullen adds, "If you have ever thought about getting into the trades definitely try it, it's worth the chance. So, if you have the option at your school you should defiantly do it."

There are many other tech schools in the area that are also pushing for trade jobs including Northeast Technical Institute and Sargent Construction Academy.

Milligan says, "When they go to the academy they are full-fledged Sargent employees. Right from day 1 when they get into the academy. Last year I believe we had 4 the year before that we had 3 students from this program that were accepted into the academy."

Schools like these are going to continue to do all they can to prepare young people for the trades to help the growing labor gap in Maine.

"A little dirt never hurt anyone."

