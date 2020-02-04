PART ONE: Local trade businesses struggling to find workers

"It's tough."

That's how professional trade companies are describing the labor gap in the state of Maine.

Anthony Delmonaco says, "Probably six or seven years in the works now that it is tough to find people to work and we work with a lot of other contractors, masons, HVAC companies, electricians, building contractors, they are all in the same boat. They can't find help."

DiCenzo Crane and Rigging is a generational family-run business.

He says, "We focus in taxi crane service. Which is basically if a customer calls up and they need a crane, they need something lifted they call us up we go out and do the job then go to the next one. We do everything from module homes, HVAC units, bridge beams. If you can't pick it up, we can."

DiCenzo is one of the many businesses in the state that has had to turn away work because they just don't have the employees.

He says, "It's tough because when you have to turn away work because you don't have the people to do it. You can't just take on work if you can't perform it. You don't want to make your customers mad by saying yeah I can do it then not being able to perform it."

It's predicted that more than three million skilled trade jobs will remain open in the U.S. by 2028.

Delmonaco says, "There is a big demand to have people. We need employees, we need operators, and to find people that have the skill-set and even the experience to run cranes, it's tough. There just isn't enough people out there for the demand."

And with Maine being one of the oldest states in the nation with very few young people going into the trades, it could stifle the economy.

He adds, "If you can play a video game, the hand-eye coordination is huge as well. If you can play super Nintendo, it translates into this."

According to the U.S. Department of Education, people with career and technical educations are more likely to be employed than people with academic credentials.

John Milligan says, "The working as a group or working in an environment that is extremely productive, pays very well, has a great retirement is maybe not the fashionable thing to do. It's maybe not the cool thing to do nowadays. The trades maybe weren't so popular for a long time and now that there is a lot of construction going on in the area they don't have the manpower to fill it."

United Technologies Center in Bangor is one tech school that is doing all they can to help fill local jobs.

Milligan says, "We get calls in the springtime every day and the amount of students that we have that are job placable that are of age that can do that we do not have an issue placing, we place every student."

Tony says he wants young people to know that being in the trades world you are a big part of the construction process.

Delmonaco says, "At the end of the day, you can look at something and say I had a hand in building that. That was something that I did and to be able to tell your spouse, your kids hey I built that. I had a part in that and it gives you a sense of pride. You can't have a hospital without people that build it, you can't have a school without the people that will build it and that's from your site contractors, concrete people, the building contractors, all the way up through. It gives you a sense of pride and just knowing you're helping build America."