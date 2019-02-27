PART TWO: Karaoke gains popularity in downtown Bangor

What do you do if you want to channel your inner superstar? One way is to sing in the shower.

But, if you want to sing with all eyes on you, head to your local karaoke bar.

Marissa Lopez, Ipanema Bar & Grill karaoke hostess, explained "Bring everything in, all the equipment, I keep in my car. I have a setup system where I can get everything done and up and ready within 10 to 15 minutes." This is a typical Thursday night for Marissa Lopez at Ipanema Bar and Grill.

Fast forward to Monday, and across the street at Paddy Murphy's, David Roche is making sure all his ducks are in a row. Karaoke host at Paddy Murphy's, David Roche said, "This was one more way that I could get involved in the community and pay the bills doing it. This is a kind of casual way for them to get out and have a good time, test their skills, and hang out with friends while they're doing it."

Lopez added, "It's an antidepressant. Did you know if you sing more or you can sleep better? That's amazing to me singing has so many health benefits and people should do it anyway."

Whether you sing in the shower, your car, or professionally - when you hit your local karaoke bar, it's your moment to shine.

Brittany, a Bartender, said, "Nobody is shy. There's no reason to be shy."

Azem, Brewer Resident, explained "Oh, I am horrible at singing. I do not know how to sing, but you know what? When I am out there, I can just belt it out."

"You feel like you're in charge of the bar pretty much." All judgments aside. Torrey said, "I don't think it matters if you can sing or not."

Lopez said, "I have somebody who likes to sing my heart will go on they can hit the notes and they don't care and they love it."

Each singer is different. Unique. "The American Idol wants to be who is very serious about their song request," explained Lopez.

"Usually try to sing Josh Turner, something deeper because I have a deep voice."

Lopez said, "You have the wannabe Backstreet Boy." Torrey explained, "I tend to lean more towards the boy bands songs, are used to have a singing group back in high school, so it brings me back."

Sometimes that saying, "don't judge a book by its cover," really speaks volumes. Rich, a Bangor resident, said, "I am going to get up there, and I am going to sing some of the best stuff with this voice, and I think I'm gonna be somebody."

"You're going to share, your music, your song, your story, with other people, and that's one of the beautiful things about music," said Lopez. She added, "That's one of the beautiful things about singing."

Roche said, "You never know. You might get somebody walking by that's impressed by what you're doing and might offer to invest in you and give you a record deal or something like that."

"Has that ever happened?" Roche replied, "Not that I know of."

Now, Ipanema's and Paddy Murphy's aren't the only places in Bangor that offer karaoke.

David also works at The Tavern, where he said they do it every night.

On Fridays, you can head to Seasons. The Pourhouse? Sunday and they also offer live band karaoke, Thursday. Dysart's on Broadway has it too on Friday. Head north, you can catch Marissa on Wednesdays at the Slice Bar in Orono.