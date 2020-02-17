Ozzy Osbourne's 2020 North American canceled

Ozzy Osbourne's 2020 North American "No More Tours 2" has been canceled.

That according to Ozzy's Facebook Page.

That tour included a stop in Bangor at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion on June 13th

Osborne revealed last month he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

At the time he said his tour would be put on hold but he would continue to perform.

In a Facebook post, Osbourne says this allows him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year.

He says in the post he's going to Switzerland in April for treatment.

Ozzy added refunds are available at the original point of purchase.

He says ticketholders who purchased "No More Tours 2" tickets will have first access when the next tour is announced.

This is part of his statement on his Facebook:

"I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”