Oxford fire chief dies from medical issue during fallen firefighter's funeral

Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco died Sunday following a medical issue during the ceremony for fallen Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes, officials tell WMTW News 8.

Sacco had been the chief since 2017.

Thousands of firefighters attended Barnes' ceremony Sunday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Firefighters in Portland said they responded to a medical call during the procession at the Holiday Inn By The Bay. The hotel is across the street from the Cross arena.

Barnes died fighting a fire in Berwick on March 1. His death marked the first line-of-duty death in Maine in decades.