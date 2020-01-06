Oxford County teen hit by plow while walking to bus stop with younger sister

An Oxford County teen was injured Monday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck with a plow, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the incident was reported just after 6:30 a.m. on Canton Point Road, in Canton.

Deputies said a 14-year-old girl was hit by the truck's plow and thrown up and over a snowbank.

Officials said she had been walking with her younger sister to a bus stop.

The teen was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the investigation remains under investigation.

