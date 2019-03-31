Oxford County man dies in house fire in Upton

Authorities say an elderly man's body was discovered inside his Oxford County home Saturday afternoon.

Norman Mercier, 79, died sometime this week in a house fire, according to officials.

Mercier was overcome after a wood stove and his living room went up in flames.

Heavy smoke went throughout the home and the fire extinguished itself because of lack of oxygen, according to the state Fire Marshal's Office.

Friends became concerned after not seeing Mercier in a few days and called the police.

The Sheriff's Office found his body in the living room.