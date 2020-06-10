Owners of the Bangor Food Trucks are keeping safety in mind while open for business

You can now enjoy the foods you love along the Bangor Waterfront while staying safe at the same time.

Food trucks have opened back up.

There will be a few rules to follow regarding social distancing including staying six feet apart.

The trucks will also be turned around to serve out into the parking lot to establish socially distant service lines.

"For us right now, we're doing our best to wear our masks, and the way we reoriented ourselves, we use to serve to the road and now we're serving to the parking lot. So that allows for more social distancing during these times," said the Co-Owner of Pompeii Pizza, Will Carney.

Pomieii Pizza, Melt's, and JJ's Jerk Shack are now all open for business.