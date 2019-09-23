Owners of Stockton Springs pizza shop giving back in honor of Marissa Kennedy

A family-owned pizza shop in Stockton Springs has become more than a place to grab a bite to eat. It's a place to give back.

When Donna and John Szforza visited Stockton Springs on their anniversary, they fell in love with the town.

"We're originally from Connecticut. We were in California for 18 years."

They recently bought a spot on Main Street that's been around for decades. After talking with their regulars they decided to name it Lighthouse Pizza and Pub.

"You couldn't ask for a better community."

The name "Lighthouse" has proven to be a fitting one. Not only is it a place for people to get a warm meal but it's also become a beacon in the community for giving back.

"We did a backpack drive."

They had a goal of 50 backpacks in the community showed up with 81 backpacks and supplies to fill them up with.

"Every day somebody was dropping off a bag. Now we're starting the Adopt-A-Classroom. Teacher's got to pay out of pocket and these are our kids. As parents, we can help out in the littlest ways is a lot to them," says Donna.

They say giving back is easy in a community like Stockton Springs.

"I think it is just tremendous."

It's all in memory of Marissa Kennedy who died from abuse.

Donna says this is a way to bring awareness to child abuse and honor Marissa.

"I hear everybody still talking about it all the time. It's still fresh on their minds. And, of course, it was a child," she said.

"What I thought to do is a Marissa Angel Closet. It's school supplies, it's clothing and everything that goes out will have a blue tag on it."

"I think it's really awesome that they can contribute to the community and the school," said neighbor and friend, Janet Ely.

"I give back to make sure that they could have the same opportunity that that I had," said John Sfvorza.

"When they say you know your next-door neighbors looking out for you that Stockton. The neighbor next-door is really looking out for you," said Donna.