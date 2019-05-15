Owner of pet cow killed in Embden and neighbor plead guilty to civil charges

The owner of a pet cow in Embden and a neighboring man who shot it have both been fined in the case.

Jaime Danforth pleaded guilty last week to animal trespass. She was ordered to pay $100.

Danforth owned the 3-year-old cow named Sophie.

24-year-old Mason Sparrow shot and killed Sophie last September after the cow wandered onto his father's property and damaged a car.

He pleaded guilty last week to animal cruelty and was given a $500 fine.

The Sparrows say the cow was acting aggressively and charged at Mason Sparrow before the shooting.