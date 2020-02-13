Owner of cleaning service arrested for alleged theft of pricey diamond ring

A Hermon woman hired to clean a Bangor home arrested - accused of stealing a $15,000 diamond ring.

Bangor Police say that Cynthia Daigle runs Cynthia's Cleaning Service.

According to officials, a Bangor resident called police after Daigle had been to their home once to clean.

The resident said a 3-carat diamond ring was among some missing jewelry.

Bangor officers say they searched Daigle's home, found the ring and Daigle was arrested for theft.

Police urge anyone who hired Daigle and notices missing items to contact authorities.