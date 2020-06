The owner of a Bangor tattoo shop was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Brewer.

Police say 47-year-old Ed Sheffer of Holden died at the scene on Wilson Street.

Police say Sheffer's motorcycle and a car collided, and the bike left the roadway.

Sheffer was thrown from the bike.

No word on if the driver of the car was hurt.

Sheffer owned Diversifed Ink Tattoo in Penobscot Plaza.