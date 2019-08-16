Owls Head Museum hosts annual auto auction

The Owls Head Transportation Museum is holding its biggest fundraiser Friday and Saturday.

The New England Auto Auction Day (NEAA) promises all things auto. It is considered one of the most highly anticipated sales of the year for automotive collectors and enthusiasts.

Vehicles ranging from a 1920 Buick Touring to a 2015 special edition MV Agusta motorcycle, will be up for auction.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Friday, with the bidding starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, the doors open bright and early at 7:30 in the morning. The auction starts at 9 a.m.

For more information, go to owls head dot org.

