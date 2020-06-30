Owl's Head General Store to re-open under new owner

The Owl's Head General Store is under new ownership that hopes to re-open this fall.

Maya Newsam, an Owl's Head native says she wants to bring back the landmark store to the town.

She says she's heard a lot of encouragement from the community.

And hopes to bring back the same spirit and award winning burgers.

"I want basically the same exact thing it was before. It's why we all loved it, it was Owl's Head's hub. I want to have groceries, I want to have beer and wine, I want to have lottery, stuff like that. I want it to be for everyone," said Newsam.

The store has been closed since 2017.