Support flies in to save the Charles A. Chase Jr. Memorial Field

Support was literally flying in for a memorial airport in Dover-Foxcroft.

Pilots flew in at the Charles A. Chase Jr. Memorial Field to show support in saving the airport from being turned into a solar farm.

Free lunch was offered to the pilots, and plane rides were available to those who helped with the cause.

There was plenty of traffic, and people had the chance to see different planes and learn about what made the airport so special to the community.

“The history of the Charles A Chase memorial is obviously it’s a memorial airport, named after Charles A Chase who unfortunately had an accident in an airplane just off the end of the runway,” explains Chris Arno, one of the organizers. “He was flying in, and they saw his plane making its way around the pattern. Somebody saw his lights go out, but unfortunately, his lights didn’t go out. The plane went into the trees and unfortunately, Mr. Chase perished.”

A meeting is scheduled for November 12 at the Dover-Foxcroft Municipal Building to determine the fate of the airport.

