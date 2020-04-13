Overdue canoeists found alive in Madison

Two canoeists were found safe at a Family Dollar store in Madison.

Officials say 22-year-old Jake Cyr of Guilford and 31-year-old Tyson Bell of Dixmont went on a paddling and camping trip Saturday along the Kennebec River.

We're told family became concerned after not hearing from the pair Sunday and notified police.

Authorities say the men went to a Family Dollar store to buy a phone charger.

When their phone was charged, they saw the messages from family and called home.

Police say that's when they were called and the search ended.

“Whenever you head outdoors, let someone know where you are going, and when you plan to return,” said Corporal John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service. “More than ever, it’s important to enjoy Maine’s outdoors safely and responsibly.”