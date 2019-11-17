Overcrowding putting a strain on Aroostook County Jail's budget

Overcrowding continues to put a strain on the Aroostook County Jail's budget.

Living within a budget is a struggle for most, but what if you had to do it without the benefit of having a set number of family members to clothe, feed and care for? The uncertainty would make planning difficult. Sheriff Shawn Gillen says that's the problem he faces at the County Jail, where the number of inmates continues to fluctuate, driving daily costs up. It's an ongoing problem - one with no solution in sight.

“We've got the cost of our meals right around a dollar seventy a person, which is really good,” said Aroostook County Sheriff, Shawn Gillen. “We have some really good staff. Our head cook is extremely vigilant on, you know, what she's buying and trying to get the deals when she can and that type of thing. But, you’re still feeding that much extra people.”

In addition to meals at the jail, the budget also has to cover food when those incarcerated are away during mealtime, appearing in court or elsewhere. Laundry is another cost driver.

“Clothing just wears out. Our washing machines are going 24/7, you know, and dryers are going 24/7. And, you know, everything is just population-driven and, you know it's really tough. It hits us in the pocketbook for sure,” said Gillen.

There are also security issues when transporting inmates to court and elsewhere.

“There's extra people that are put on, so that's more money that we have to spend for, you know, transport officers and - and, you know, people that are guards that are watching. The behind-the-scenes stuff becomes very expensive,” said Gillen.

Gillen says being the only jail serving a county the size of Rhode Island and Connecticut combined creates unique - and often trying - situations. Transporting inmates to the various courts in Aroostook puts many miles on vehicles and takes deputies away from other duties, like patrolling. He says drugs are one of the biggest reasons for the overcrowding - a problem he doesn't see going anywhere anytime soon.