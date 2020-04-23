Over half infected with coronavirus in the state have recovered

Over half of those infected with COVID-19 in Maine have now recovered.

These new numbers reported by the CDC before noon on Thursday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 937, up 30 from Wednesday.

485 people have recovered.

Unfortunately, the Maine CDC is reporting that five more people have died since Wednesday, all from Cumberland County.

County-by-county numbers reveal 19 new positive cases of coronavirus in Cumberland County.

That brings the total there to 414.

There's 100 in Kennebec County, one more than Wednesday.

Two more cases have been confirmed in Penobscot County bringing that total to 49.

Washington County has two confirmed cases.

Piscatiquis County still only has one confirmed case of coronavirus.

We will have the daily CDC briefing with Dr. Nirav Shah on TV5 and on our website Thursday at 2pm.