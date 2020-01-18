Over 40 snowmobiles and riders show at Gould Mountain

It was the 3rd Annual Race at the Gould Mountain Farms this weekend.

Over 40 snowmobiles and riders traveled from all over New England to come race in Sherman.

Tara Saxton, president of Maple Rock Racing says riders have been up here all week ready for another race in Aroostook County.

"We've been up here in Sherman now for our third year, back at Gould Mountain,” says Tara Saxton, Pres. of Rock Maple Racing. “Before that, we were over in Patten over behind Hangar Pizza. And we got invited up here because the Savages are a family that races with our organization. They obviously have a big following up here and there's lots of lands, the mountains, the views and it's just a great place to bring our riders."

At the concession stand for the race, money was being raised for the local animal shelter.

