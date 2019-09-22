Over 300 people take part in "Out of the Darkness" suicide walk

The 3rd annual Out of the Darkness walk took place at the Waterfront this afternoon.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held the event to help those struggling with mental health, and help heal those who’ve lost someone to suicide.

Over 300 walkers gathered for the walk around downtown Bangor, all having someone dear to their hearts to walk for and support.

Over $20,000 was raised to benefit those suffering from mental illness and provide more resources and information for them and families affected by suicide.

“Every year I’m really impressed with how people come together,” says Danielle Spelois, the coordinator of the walk. “I love this community. We have a really great foundation here and I’m always so thankful to be a part of this. I really feel like events like these are what make our community so special. We have such a close-knit community here, it’s a small town but we have a powerful force behind it”

“Also to be out on the roads, with signs to show that we are having a voice for mental illness,” Shamera Simpson, the Area Dir. of AFSP Maine. “We are having a voice to reduce the rate of suicide. We’re gonna talk about it. We’re going to smash the stigma and do whatever it takes to get the suicide rate down in Maine.”

If you’d like to donate to help support AFSP, go to afsp.donordrive.com

