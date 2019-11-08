Over 100 veterans receive new service coin in Augusta

Over 100 veterans were presented with the new State of Maine Honorable Service Coin Friday.

They were given the coin, also called the Forever Coin, at a ceremony at the State House.

This was the first time the coins with the new design have been presented publicly.

Veterans from recent years back to World War II were there to receive them.

"I enjoyed my time that I was in (service)," said John Cyrus, an Air Force and Maine Army National Guard veteran. "I enjoyed serving my country. I met a need that I had, and a lot of the people that are here had that same feeling, that same need."

The coins were designed by Gray, Maine artist Georgette Kanach.