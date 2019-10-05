Ovarian Cancer survivor finishes ride across the country in Ellsworth

It was a long but well worth journey for ovarian cancer survivor Donna Weigle over the month of September.

Donna started her ride on a motorcycle in Oregon, raising money and awareness about ovarian cancer, and reached her final destination Saturday in Ellsworth.

The $50,000 goal Teals on Wheels hoped to reach by the time Donna ended the ride, come up only $3,000 short.

Plenty of friends, supporters, and organizers were there to welcome her and celebrate the long ride she set out on.

“It was something that I wanted to do. Something that I needed to do. It’s really unbelievable that the last day has come. It’s a celebration really. It’s really been a celebration of the wonderful people that I’ve met traveling across the country and the beautiful places that I’ve seen, in the west, in the south, everywhere that I’ve traveled.”

With the 7,000-mile mission at its end, the organizers haven’t given up on reaching their goal for donations.

