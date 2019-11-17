Outdoors columnist combines stories from over the years for new book

John Holyoke is the author of "Evergreens - A Collection of Maine Outdoor Stories".

He's been an outdoors columnist for the Bangor Daily News for 17 years and has put together a compilation of some of his best stories in a new book.

For more information on the book and upcoming book signings, you can go to the Facebook page - John Holyoke, writer. You can also follow him on Twitter @johnholyoke.

Some of the local stores carrying the book include The Briar Patch in Bangor and The Not So Empty Nest in Bangor. It can also be found at other stores that sell books and on Amazon.