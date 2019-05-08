Outdoor season prompts rangers to remind of fire danger

It's the season for grilling and campires.

Rangers are reminding everyone to be careful.

Keep grills away from siding and decking that can catch fire and at least three feet away from your house.

Campfires and fire pits should be properly maintained.

Be sure any fire is completely extinguished before leaving it.

Jeffery Currier, Regional Forest Ranger says, "People need to be very aware of Maine's open burning laws which require them to get an open burn permit for every out of door fire that they have. They have to adhere to all the conditions and restrictions that are listed by the fire department on that permit. And they have to make sure that the fire is 100% out before they leave it. We run into these issues every spring through the summer into the fall. People just need to be smart."

For a list of fire danger regions around the state visit mainefireweather.org.