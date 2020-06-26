Out of state visitors now allowed to lodge in Maine

Lodging establishments such as hotels, motels and inns can begin welcoming guests from any state Friday.

Out-of-state guests, except those from New Hampshire and Vermont, must either quarantine for 14 days while in Maine or prove that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 72 hours.

Lodging establishments were originally scheduled to welcome out-of-state guests on July 1 as part of stage 3 of the reopening plan, but Governor Janet Mills said moving that date up would help ensure that guests could be served safely over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont have been allowed to stay in Maine since June 12.