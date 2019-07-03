Out of state firewood is illegal in Maine

With the camping season well underway, Maine Forest Rangers are reminding people about the dangers of invasive pests that can be found in firewood.

It is illegal to bring untreated firewood from out of state into Maine, so authorities ask that you purchase your wood locally after you arrive.

They say transporting untreated firewood is a dangerous threat to the forest.

Rangers recommend burning firewood within 50 miles of where it was harvested, reducing the chance of moving pests.

For more details, visit maineforestservice.gov.