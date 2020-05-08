'Our Katahdin' receives grants from EPA for Great North Mill site

The non-profit organization Our Katahdin has been awarded two Brownfield grants by the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the Great North Mill site.

The Brownfields Assessment and Cleanup Grant Program includes a 350-thousand dollar assessment grant for environmental liabilities across the entire mill site..

And a 500-thousand cleanup grant focused on the paper mill’s former former administration Building.

The two grants are the first Brownfield grants awarded to Our Katahdin for use on the Millinocket mill site.

"I know for a long time we've been hearing about the critical importance of redevelopment at the Great Northern Paper Mill site, and these clean-up opportunities are critically important to making sure that you're not held back from doing the creative things that the community wants to do in that area," said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree.

For more information on the grants, visit the website www.ourkatahdin.com