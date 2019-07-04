"Our Katahdin" reaches agreement with IRS regarding tax lien

The former Great Northern Paper mill site in Millinocket can potentially be developed now that the owner of the site has reached an agreement with the IRS on a $1.5 million tax lien.

The non profit group "Our Katahdin" said in a release they will pay $450,000 to fully discharge the federal lien on the property.

"Our Katahdin" bought the site in 2017, but the lien prevented its redevelopment.

Once the lien is discharged by the IRS, "Our Katahdin" will be eligible to receive a $5.3 million grant to help redevelop the site.

The group is planning a multi-tenant industrial park for forest products businesses and others.