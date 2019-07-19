Orrington's endless yardsale is a bargain hunter's dream

If you're looking for someone's trash to make your treasure, Orrington is the place to be this weekend.

More than 100 households on 70 miles of Orrington roadways are involved in the annual endless yardsale.

It's a bargain hunter's delight with multiple stops just feet apart.

A rough estimate from yard salers last year shows they brought in about $250,000.

People from Florida to Canada come to town for the yardsale which makes traffic quite hectic.

Patti Cerini, a yard saler, says, "Please, please be careful because there are so many people walking and opening car doors and stuff that we just need to be very cautious driving through the town of Orrington because everybody is everywhere."

The yard sale runs through Sunday.

For a map of participating locations, go to orringtonoldhomeweek.com.