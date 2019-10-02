Orrington waste processing plant unveils new equipment

It was a big day for a waste processing plant in Orrington.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Penobscot Energy Recovery Company.

PERC turns municipal and commercial waste into electricity.

Wednesday’s ceremony was all about celebrating their new multi-million dollar system.

They say besides replacing old equipment, it also streamlines the waste-to-energy operations at the plant.

They'll use less energy and recover more metals for recycling.

They say just about all of the waste they receive will be recycled into steam and electricity, which reduces what winds up in landfills.

John Noer, President of PERC, said, "It keeps this plant financially viable and so we're prepared to manage municipal solid waste for an indefinite good future ahead. Very excited to be able to show that and to really recognize our employees. They worked through a very hard project while they kept the plant running."

We're told the new conveyor line screens and delivers processed waste to the plant's boilers.

This works with PERC's recently acquired slow-speed grinders which allows bigger materials like tires to be processed.

Right now, they have three but plan on getting a fourth in the future.