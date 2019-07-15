Orrington votes on new Public Safety building proposal

Polls opened in Orrington at 7 a.m.Monday, as the town is deciding on whether to build a new public safety building.

The Orrington Fire Department held a cookout on the site where the new facility would be built.

It was an opportunity for them to show support for the building proposal and answer any questions that voters may have.

This winter Orrington voted down the building's original proposal, so the Town Options Committee worked to bring a new proposal to voters that gave as much information as possible.

"We've had several public hearings,” Said Rep. Dick Campbell of Orrington. “One normal one on a Wednesday evening, another one on a Wednesday at 6, and yesterday at 4, so we're hoping to be as exposed an open as transparent as possible, and we're quite excited about the newer way of doing things."

If today's vote passes, the town says it could have shovels in the ground as early as late August.

