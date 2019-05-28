Orrington residents weigh in at meeting following firing of another town manager

Last week the Town of Orrington's Select Board voted to fire it's town manager.

The third person to hold that position in the last half year.

A town meeting Tuesday night gave residents a chance to weigh in publicly for the first time.

A large crowd gathered for the meeting.

Joan Gibson, who began the job in March, was fired on May 21st following a 3-2 vote of the board.

The decision to remove her has garnered a variety of reactions from residents - including a group that want to overturn the vote and recall some board members.

"We hired somebody that didn't have management experience," said one resident.

"Who in their right mind would want to manage this town now," asked resident Sharon Caron. "We've made the news again. Joan was not given a fair chance, only 60 days to deal with all the problems and issues the town is facing."

"I'm one of a number of people that is asking for a referendum on the vote that was made last week," resident Don Brown said.

"I'm aware of that, sir," replied Board Chair Alan Snell. "

"I'm also asking for recall of yourself Mr. Chairman, Mr. Green and Mr. Robison," said Brown.

"I'm aware of that also," said Snell.

When asked what the disconnect between the board and the town managers has been Snell responded.

"We've had three now in five or six months and there are some differences of opinion among members of the board on how everything should be going, but we'll get that worked out," he said. "It will take a little while, but we'll get it worked out."

Until a town manager is hired, according to the town charter, the Town Clerk and Select Board Chair will carry out the job's requirements.