Orrington residents voice concerns regarding Richardson Road

At an Orrington Town Council meeting earlier in the week, some residents voiced their concerns about a road in town.

Orrington resident, Antonio Brito said, "They need to pave the road. They definitely need to pave this road."

Orrington resident, Jared Willey, explained"Surely this town cannot afford to pave all the roads right off the bat to make all taxpayers happy. I would like to see this road maintained."

These are two very different opinions, but they have something in common - change. Whether it's paving Richardson Road in Orrington or just maintaining it, residents we spoke to Thursday say the town needs to do something.

Brito explained, "It all bumpy. I mean really bad bumpy."The conditions of Richardson Road were brought up at a Tuesday Town Council meeting. Some mentioned safety concerns. Others say cars are paying the price.

"When I'm driving over there, it's really bad for my car," Brito added. Willey said, "My wife's vehicle is brand new. It had to go through two alignments and a suspension part already."

"When it rains, residents say drainage is a concern. As you can see, these puddles line the road."

"The spring was awful," said Willey. He added, "The road muddies up and softens up, and there's really not a whole lot you can do with it at that moment."

Jared Willey likes living on a dirt road. It's one reason why he says he bought his house in the first place. But, he said, "At its worse, if my house catches fire, the fire department is going to have to shuttle water down this road, and that is going to be delayed with a rough and unkept road."

Selectman Allen Snell says the town is looking into this. He said, "We've agreed that we will go out and assess it and take a look at it and come up with a plan on how to address those concerns. We will be getting back to them. "

The next council meeting is set for June 10th.