Orrington man indicted for crimes related to shooting that happened in downtown Bangor

An Orrington man accused of shooting a man outside a Bangor restaurant in May has been formally charged with attempted murder and other crimes.

Witnesses told police 32-year-old Jordan Bishop fired as many as 11 shots toward Tesoro Restaurant on Harlow Street.

According to police, the shooting followed a confrontation about the victim's truck.

That man was shot once in the back and grazed in the head by a bullet.

Other charges against Bishop include elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm.

