Orrington man in serious condition after crashing stolen car on Turnpike

Police say an Orrington man is in serious condition after crashing a stolen car on the Turnpike in York today.

We're told 30-year-old Joseph Lawrence was driving at speeds that sometimes reached over 100 miles per hour.

Police say as they attempted to pull him over, Lawrence crashed into guardrails and an SUV.

That driver, Daniel Belanger of Skowhegan, had only minor injuries.

Police say the car Lawrence was driving was stolen in Bangor this morning.

Earlier this week, Lawrence was arrested in Orrington after police say he led them on a chase then jumped into a nearby stream trying to avoid arrest.