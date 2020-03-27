Orrington man creates Ultimate New England Bracket

No NCAA tournament bracket to fill out - no problem...

A young man from Orrington has you covered..

Tom Hanscom has created the Ultimate New England Bracket.

It's a massive collection of New England staples - from stores to beaches and everything in between.

It consists of 96 teams!

There are 4 regions, Dunkin', Acadia, Monster - as in Green Monster and Cape - as in Cape Cod.

Tom says he normally does stuff like this for his friends, but thought people might enjoy it so he opened it up to the public.

With 96 teams - 32 get a bye - the other 64 have to play their way in. Voting is underway now - Tom gave us an update...

"Nantucket Island is playing DCU Center in Worcester that one is like 99% Nantucket," he explained. "I've noticed there were quite a few that are sports versus nature and nature is actually winning quite a few of them. We'll see but when we get towards Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium. I have a feeling those one and two seeds might do pretty well."

First round voting ends at midnight Friday.

facebook.com/UltimateNewEnglandBracket/

