Orrington man arrested after Bangor shooting

Police say an Orrington man has been arrested for a shooting that took place on the corner of Harlow and Franklin Streets in Bangor Sunday morning.

According to the Bangor Police Department 32-year old Jordan David Bishop shot a man multiple times just after midnight.

We're told within a minute of the incident, officers located Bishop exiting a building on Harlow Street and immediately took him into custody.

Authorities say Bishop is charged with attempted murder.

He's being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

We're told the victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

He has since been released.