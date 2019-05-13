Orrington man accused of shooting a man makes first court appearance

An Orrington man accused of shooting a man in Bangor early Sunday morning was in court.

"When they arrived they found quite a scene and they were able to take a suspect into custody immediately and they also began rendering aid to the victim in the shooting."

Witnesses told police 32-year-old Jordan Bishop fired as many as eleven shots towards Tesoro Resturant.

"There was a lot of people to talk to, there was a lot of upset people and it was a chaotic scene for a while."

Police say the shooting followed a confrontation about the victim's truck which was parked directly in front of the restaurant.

They say he was shot once in the back and has a grazing bullet wound to his head and several other shots damaged the building.

"It's unfortunate that he was shot but based on the scene you could tell that he's very very fortunate to be alive."

Witnesses told police the victim was running inside the restaurant when Bishop started firing.

Police found the victim inside the restaurant in a stairwell where he was trying to hide from Bishop.

Bishop's charged with attempted murder and is being held on one-hundred-thousand dollar bail.

We spoke to the victim by phone who says he is still hospitalized.