Fire damages Orrington home

A fire in Orrington Tuesday night left a home damaged.

Around 6 fire crews were called to a home on Swetts Pond Road.

We're told poor road conditions slowed the response time to the scene.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire in the laundry room and attic.

Chad Bean, Orrington Asst. Fire Chief, explained"Things went just like clockwork. The guys worked hard and even though there is some significant damage to the property nobody was injured and a lot of their belongings are still intact."

The cause of the fire is still unknown.