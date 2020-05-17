Orrington church holds more in person services

The Calvary Chapel in Orrington held more in person services alongside their drive-in services this morning in defiance of the Governor's orders.

Churches in the state are allowed to hold drive-in services only.

As you can see social distancing wasn't widely practiced and facial masks were not worn by many.

The churches senior pastor has maintained his claim that it is illegal and immoral to disallow normal services.

And that a sense of community is part of how they practice their beliefs.

"Everyone as much as us should be outraged. If a government official suddenly ordered everyone to go to church. They should be equally outraged orders people to not go to church. People actually need each other, but for us we actually believe our scripture's call us together. They call us together and affect each other. There's a profound thing that happens when we come together in fellowship," said Ken Graves, the Chapel's Senior Pastor.

Graves adds that they expected a few hundred to attend their Sunday services.