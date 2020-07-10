Orrington celebrates Center Drive School grads

​8th graders at Center Drive School got the celebration they’d been waiting for.

A lot of cars lined up in Orrington for a graduation parade down Center Drive.

The parade was led by the local sheriff's office and the Orrington Fire Department.

Students drove through the new fire station and had their names called one by one.

We asked some students how they felt about all the recognition.

Connor Clark, an 8th-grad graduate, said, "I mean it’s kind of hard to put into words sort of it seems like a nice thing to do because of what's been happening bc we’ve had to stay at home and do virtual learning."

"It seems like its more of a way for them to express graduation because we didn’t have pretty much like a normal one," explained 8th-grade graduate, Jayden Richards.

The parade continued to Center Drive School where Spencer’s Ice Cream truck was waiting for all the students.

This parade kicked off Old Home Week.

Old Home Week is several days dedicated to celebrating the town of Orrington.

Here's a look at the activities http://www.orringtonoldhomeweek.com/