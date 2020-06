The popular "Endless Yard Sale" in Orrington will take place this year.

The yard sale is one of many events during Old Home Week which is also still a go.

During the annual yard sale, residents fill 70 miles of the town's roadways with bargains for treasure hunters.

The stops are typically just a few feet apart.

It's happening the weekend of July 17th-19th.

You can find a sign up form on the Orrington Old Home Week facebook page.